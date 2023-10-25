COMPTIA N+ essential / IT Technical Support Admin – Western Cape Cape Town

General Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented individual to fill the role of an I.T technical support administrator. The successful candidate will be the proverbial “right hand” of and assistant to the IT Manager, effectively attending to and providing all necessary IT support, as required, as well as the administration involving the Group’s IT infrastructure. Additionally, the ideal candidate will be technically minded, with an aptitude for problem solving.

CORE FUNCTIONS:

? Setting up computers, IP phones, mobile phones and necessary peripheral devices.

? Maintaining computer hardware, software, networks, printers, etc.

? Provide support in person or remotely (via phone/email).

? Setup and maintain user accounts on Windows Servers, Windows Terminal Server, Windows 10/11, Microsoft365, Active Directory, Mimecast, VOIP telephony system;

? SAP Business One (training to be provided).

? Report data link faults to service provider.

? Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging, etc.)

? Communicate with service providers regarding installations, configurations, repairs and faults.

? Identify computer, consumables or equipment shortages and place orders.

? Exercise preventative maintenance.

REPORTING STRUCTURE:

? Reports to the IT Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

? Grade 12/National senior certificate.

? Strong written and verbal communication skills.

? Excellent organizational skills.

? Strong aptitude for problem-solving and critical thinking.

? Ability to work independently and collaboratively.

? Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, and Outlook).

? Comptia A+ qualification (A+ and N+ preferred).

? Microsoft 365 Fundamentals preferred.

? Microsoft365 Administration (with Sharepoint, Onedrive and Teams experience)

? The successful candidate will be a highly organized individual who possesses excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing. The ability to multitask and prioritize tasks is essential for success in this role. The candidate should also be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and be able to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines.

? Preferably experience of SAP or similar financial package.

? Valid drivers’ license.

? Good medical record – nonsmoker preferred.

? Long term commitment.

? Be able to work in a busy environment, under pressure and with deadlines to meet.

HOURS OF WORK AND SALARY PACKAGE:

? Working hours: 08h00 to 16h30 (Monday to Friday).

? Lunch: 30 minutes daily, as well as 2 fifteen-minute tea-/smoke breaks at 10h00 and 14h00 respectively.

? Overtime: May be required from time to time to meet deadlines.

? Basic Salary: To be agreed and negotiated (depending on experience, etc.).

? Probation period: 3 months. Benefits listed below only effective after successful completion of the probation period.

? Medical aid: 50% Medical Aid contribution – Discovery Classic Delta Saver. 2 x Children included, up to age of 21.

? Pension fund: Contribution by the company of 5% and 2% by the employee.

? Life Insurance Cover: equivalent to 2 years annual salary.

? Bonus: Discretionary annual 13th Cheque, based on performance.

? 15 Days Annual leave increasing to 20 Days after year 5 of employment.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

IT Infrastructure

Technical Support

