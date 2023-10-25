Data Scientist

This company uses machine learning model predictions to offer their clients solutions. The role would be either hybrid or fully remote.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in quantitative field (Operations Research,Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, etc.)

Experience

At least 1 year experience working with programming (R and/or Python and/or Julia)

Knowledge of the PostgreSQL database management system.

Expert knowledge of the software design lifecycle.

Deep understanding of optimisation, predictive modeling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.

Experience using source control and continuous integration with Git (e.g. Gitlab/Github)

Experience using Linux, Docker and Kubernetes.

A firm understanding of and experience with the scientific method

