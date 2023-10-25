As a DevOps Engineer , you will play a crucial role in ensuring the scalability, security, and reliability of our projects. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to implement CI/CD pipelines, enhance performance, and maintain our cloud infrastructure.
What you will do :
- Implement security best practices and ensure compliance with industry standards.
- Exhibit autonomy in handling tasks and making technical decisions.
- Break down complex problems into smaller, manageable components.
- Design, deploy, and maintain AWS infrastructure to meet scalability, security, and reliability requirements.
- Collaborate with development teams to define and implement efficient CI/CD pipelines.
- Document and formalize CI/CD processes.
- Conduct performance analysis and optimize infrastructure components.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and provide technical expertise.
- Stay updated with industry trends and best practices in DevOps and cloud technologies.
What you need:
- Grade 12 minimum.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.
- Proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer or a similar role.
- Strong knowledge and experience with AWS services, including EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, ECS, and CloudWatch.
- Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell.
- Hands-on experience with configuration management tools like Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation.
- Solid understanding of CI/CD principles and experience with tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, Octopus experience a plus.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues in a distributed environment.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within a cross-functional team.
- Ability to identify areas for improvement in the technology stack and communicate it effectively to drive enhancements
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery