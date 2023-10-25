DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 25, 2023

As a DevOps Engineer , you will play a crucial role in ensuring the scalability, security, and reliability of our projects. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to implement CI/CD pipelines, enhance performance, and maintain our cloud infrastructure.

What you will do :

  • Implement security best practices and ensure compliance with industry standards.

  • Exhibit autonomy in handling tasks and making technical decisions.

  • Break down complex problems into smaller, manageable components.

  • Design, deploy, and maintain AWS infrastructure to meet scalability, security, and reliability requirements.

  • Collaborate with development teams to define and implement efficient CI/CD pipelines.

  • Document and formalize CI/CD processes.

  • Conduct performance analysis and optimize infrastructure components.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and provide technical expertise.

  • Stay updated with industry trends and best practices in DevOps and cloud technologies.

What you need:

  • Grade 12 minimum.

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.

  • Proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer or a similar role.

  • Strong knowledge and experience with AWS services, including EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, ECS, and CloudWatch.

  • Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell.

  • Hands-on experience with configuration management tools like Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation.

  • Solid understanding of CI/CD principles and experience with tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, Octopus experience a plus.

  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues in a distributed environment.

  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within a cross-functional team.

  • Ability to identify areas for improvement in the technology stack and communicate it effectively to drive enhancements

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

