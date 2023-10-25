DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a DevOps Engineer , you will play a crucial role in ensuring the scalability, security, and reliability of our projects. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to implement CI/CD pipelines, enhance performance, and maintain our cloud infrastructure.

What you will do :

Implement security best practices and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Exhibit autonomy in handling tasks and making technical decisions.

Break down complex problems into smaller, manageable components.

Design, deploy, and maintain AWS infrastructure to meet scalability, security, and reliability requirements.

Collaborate with development teams to define and implement efficient CI/CD pipelines.

Document and formalize CI/CD processes.

Conduct performance analysis and optimize infrastructure components.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and provide technical expertise.

Stay updated with industry trends and best practices in DevOps and cloud technologies.

What you need:

Grade 12 minimum.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience working as a DevOps Engineer or a similar role.

Strong knowledge and experience with AWS services, including EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, ECS, and CloudWatch.

Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell.

Hands-on experience with configuration management tools like Terraform, Ansible, or CloudFormation.

Solid understanding of CI/CD principles and experience with tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, Octopus experience a plus.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues in a distributed environment.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively within a cross-functional team.

Ability to identify areas for improvement in the technology stack and communicate it effectively to drive enhancements

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

