Devops Engineer – Remote Remote

This consulting company is expanding internationally and is looking for a Devops/Platform engineer to join their team.

Qualification requirements

Bsc/Beng in Computer engineering/Informations systems/electrical engineering or similar

Experience

At least two years experience as Devops engineer

Deep understanding of software deployment and support.

Deep understanding of software development versioning strategies.

Cloud Providers – GPC, AWS, Azure, basic knowledge of command-line-interface CLI tools.

Docker, Kubernetes.

Database operations of PostgreSQL.

Scripting: Python, Go, Bash.

Configuration management: Terraform, Packer.

Linux – 2 years experience Debian, Ubuntu or RHEL.

Please apply online

Your application would be reviewed and you will be contacted if you meet the requirements.

Desired Skills:

Devops

Platform engineer

python

azure

Learn more/Apply for this position