Front End Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 25, 2023

Purpose Statement:
Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.
Key Tasks and Accountabilities:Quality

  • Develop software according to technical specifications and functional descriptions.
  • Follow secure & agile software development practices as per the organisation’s standards.
  • Adhere to the organizations prescribed development frameworks, patterns and practices.
  • Perform quality checks by developing and executing automated testing scripts and procedures
  • Execute applications and systems performance analysis

o Recommend and implement improved methodso Maintain and modify existing applications and systems

  • Liaise with software vendors

On-time delivery

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
  • Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

  • Standby and support
  • System monitoring
  • Capacity planning
  • Performance analysis/ load tests

Qualifications and Experience:Min:

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) in IT
  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation

Ideal:Experience in the following development technologies or similar:Methodologies:

  • Agile
  • Object-oriented Development
  • Web API & RESTful web services
  • MVC design patterns
  • Unified Modelling Language
  • Relational & NoSQL Database Design
  • Cloud architecture & platforms

Web Technologies:

  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Javascript (latest standards)

Programming Languages:

  • NodeJS
  • ASP.Net (C#)
  • Java

Database Technologies:

  • Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012
  • NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB.
  • Embedded, e.g. h2db, mdf, SQLite
  • Mobile Technologies (Ideal):
  • Android – Android Studio
  • iOS – xcode
  • Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Software Development

