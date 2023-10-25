Intellimatch Developer at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Sandown

The IntelliMATCH Developer works in a Team that provide 2nd and 3rd line support for the Intellisuite products . They are also responsible for build and project work in the environment.

Overview of the Position

The key responsibilities of a Developer are:

Technical Analysis and Design

Development

General Requirements

Key Focus Areas

Analyze functional requirements and provide sound technical designs that best satisfy these requirements

Write and maintain technical design documentation

Develop components and solutions:

That satisfy the requirements of business

Using tried-and-tested architectural and design patterns in accordance with the bank’s architecture standards and technology preferences

That are robust, simple to maintain and are production ready

Integrate to the systems in the bank using the bank-defined integration standards and technologies

Keep abreast of all changes within the Intellisuite environment and assist with impact analysis on the applications you support. Adapt and/or recommend solutions that cater for these changes.

Proven track record in delivery of projects

Good team work skills

Competencies

Strong analytical thinking and problem solving

Solid understanding of applications, domains, toolsets and processes in area of expertise

Ability to make decisions and initiate action

Ability to effectively plan and organize

Ability to present and communicate (verbal and written)

Ability to work independently as well as produce results as part of a group

Demonstrate sensitivity to, and respect for, a diverse user group

Completer / Finisher

Commitment to operational and service excellence

Keep abreast of changes and trends in systems and relevant technologies

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate must have:

IT Degree or Related Qualification

5+ years IntelliMatch Experience

An IntelliSUITE accreditation

Experience required in

Swift Messages

Writing SQL queries

SSIS

BAT files

MS SSRS

IntelliSUITE Web Platform

Should you meet the above mentioned requirements please do email your CV and application letter to [Email Address Removed]

