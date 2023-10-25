Intellimatch Developer at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Sandown

Oct 25, 2023

The IntelliMATCH Developer works in a Team that provide 2nd and 3rd line support for the Intellisuite products . They are also responsible for build and project work in the environment.

Overview of the Position

The key responsibilities of a Developer are:

  • Technical Analysis and Design
  • Development
  • General Requirements

Key Focus Areas

  • Technical Analysis and Design
  • Analyze functional requirements and provide sound technical designs that best satisfy these requirements
  • Write and maintain technical design documentation
  • Development
  • Develop components and solutions:
  • That satisfy the requirements of business
  • Using tried-and-tested architectural and design patterns in accordance with the bank’s architecture standards and technology preferences
  • That are robust, simple to maintain and are production ready
  • Integrate to the systems in the bank using the bank-defined integration standards and technologies
  • General Requirements
  • Keep abreast of all changes within the Intellisuite environment and assist with impact analysis on the applications you support. Adapt and/or recommend solutions that cater for these changes.
  • Proven track record in delivery of projects
  • Good team work skills

Competencies

  • Strong analytical thinking and problem solving
  • Solid understanding of applications, domains, toolsets and processes in area of expertise
  • Ability to make decisions and initiate action
  • Ability to effectively plan and organize
  • Ability to present and communicate (verbal and written)
  • Ability to work independently as well as produce results as part of a group
  • Demonstrate sensitivity to, and respect for, a diverse user group
  • Completer / Finisher
  • Commitment to operational and service excellence
  • Keep abreast of changes and trends in systems and relevant technologies

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate must have:

  • IT Degree or Related Qualification
  • 5+ years IntelliMatch Experience
  • An IntelliSUITE accreditation
  • Experience required in
  • Swift Messages
  • Writing SQL queries
  • SSIS
  • BAT files
  • MS SSRS
  • IntelliSUITE Web Platform

Should you meet the above mentioned requirements please do email your CV and application letter to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • IntelliMatch
  • Swift Messages
  • SQL queries
  • IntelliSUITE Web Platform

Learn more/Apply for this position