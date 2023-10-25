Intellimatch Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

The IntelliMATCH Developer works in a Team that provide 2nd and 3rd line support for the Intellisuite products . They are also responsible for build and project work in the environment.
Overview of the Position
The key responsibilities of a Developer are:
- Technical Analysis and Design
- Development
- General Requirements
Key Focus Areas
- Technical Analysis and Design
- Analyze functional requirements and provide sound technical designs that best satisfy these requirements
- Write and maintain technical design documentation
- Development
- Develop components and solutions:
- That satisfy the requirements of business
- Using tried-and-tested architectural and design patterns in accordance with the bank’s architecture standards and technology preferences
- That are robust, simple to maintain and are production ready
- Integrate to the systems in the bank using the bank-defined integration standards and technologies
- General Requirements
- Keep abreast of all changes within the Intellisuite environment and assist with impact analysis on the applications you support. Adapt and/or recommend solutions that cater for these changes.
- Proven track record in delivery of projects
- Good team work skills
Competencies
- Strong analytical thinking and problem solving
- Solid understanding of applications, domains, toolsets and processes in area of expertise
- Ability to make decisions and initiate action
- Ability to effectively plan and organize
- Ability to present and communicate (verbal and written)
- Ability to work independently as well as produce results as part of a group
- Demonstrate sensitivity to, and respect for, a diverse user group
- Completer / Finisher
- Commitment to operational and service excellence
- Keep abreast of changes and trends in systems and relevant technologies
Qualifications and Experience
The successful candidate must have:
- IT Degree or Related Qualification
- 5+ years IntelliMatch Experience
- An IntelliSUITE accreditation
- Experience required in
- Swift Messages
- Writing SQL queries
- SSIS
- BAT files
- MS SSRS
- IntelliSUITE Web Platform
Should you meet the above mentioned requirements please do email your CV and application letter to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IntelliMatch
- Swift Messages
- SQL queries
- IntelliSUITE Web Platform