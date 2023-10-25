IT Technician at GIBB – Western Cape Cape Town

GIBB is one of South Africa’s leading multi-disciplinary engineering consulting companies with a solid footprint on the African continent. The company is a wholly owned South African entity through a legacy that spans over 60 years. The company offers design, planning and management services across the entire engineering consultancy spectrum.

GIBB is a partner of choice for the private sector, state owned enterprises and governments who seek knowledgeable talent, with proven experience and the expertise to respond to the numerous infrastructures demands and needs of the continent.

The IT department as part of GIBB Group Shared Services is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of an IT Technician. We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions.

Core Purpose

To provide hardware and software support in the Cape Town office.

Key Performance Areas

Operating system and application installation according to company specification.

User account and Office365 setup.

Manage and monitor backups, restores and archives.

First line hardware support.

Video conferencing support.

Software, email and network troubleshooting

Assist with Teams, SharePoint and other Office 365 apps.

Printer installations and support.

Creation and maintenance of Group Policy Objects for the domains

Workstation VPN setup

VOIP phone setup and installation.

Liaise with supplier technical support and technicians.

Updating hardware and software registers

Tape based and disk-based backups and restores.

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organizing

Expertise/Technically astute

Networking

Relationship Building

Learn more/Apply for this position