Lead Spend Analyst (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Energy Company seeks the expertise of a forward-thinking Lead Spend Analyst to fill a 6-month contract position where your core function will entail reviewing all contracts within the Contracts & Procurement function across all Operating Units (OUs) and Central Functions. The spend on these contracts should be analysed and spend reports to developed and shared, prioritized in terms of value. You will identify opportunities to improve spend data capture and spend data accuracy, and lead overall spend analysis and reporting (e.g., identify trends, maverick spend, validate savings, etc). The successful incumbent will possess a suitable Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma from an accredited tertiary institution with 7-10 years proven experience in Sourcing, Operations, Supply Chain, Commercial, or equivalent consulting experience. You will also require seasoned experience with RFQ implementation and execution & strong analytical and problem-solving abilities (spend analytics, should-cost analysis, market rating & investment information).

DUTIES:

Review all contracts across all Operating Units (OUs) and Central Functions, identifying the nature of the contracts and terms.

Plot a matrix in terms of spend across different categories.

Conduct a spend analysis and develop and produce category-specific reports on the total spend at a macro level.

Benchmark costs and processes against others in the same market in order to identify opportunities for improvement and cost management.

Identify and implement opportunities to improve spend capture and accuracy (e.g., item-level detail, vendor categorization, etc.).

Work with Finance and C&P Management to project manage savings initiatives and validate impact.

Implement sourcing best practices, e.g., lean standard work, systems configuration/setup, etc.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with cross functional internal teams and suppliers’ partners in order to facilitate the best communication practices, add value, and manage costs.

Uphold and adhere to internal and external policies, regulations and applicable legislation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma from an accredited university or college.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience, min 7-10 years in Sourcing, Operations, Supply Chain, Commercial, or equivalent consulting experience.

Seasoned experience with RFQ implementation and execution.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities (spend analytics, should-cost analysis, market rating & investment information).

Excellent report writing skills.

Highly proficient in Microsoft Office suite – Word, Excel (Advanced), PowerPoint and MS Project.

Working knowledge of an ERP system.

Strong Project Management skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Collaborative mindset in working across functional areas.

Strong and demonstrated ability to build lasting relationships with key stakeholders.

Diplomatic ability to influence others at all levels of the business.

