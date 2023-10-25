Monitoring and Evaluation Officer

Department : PEPFAR/USAID OVCA&Y Programme Employment status : Duties and Responsibilities include: M&E System and Process Development

– Ensure and monitor compliance to M&E and Data Management plans, frameworks, SOPs

– Work with Programme Management staff to develop site or programme specific M&E strengthening plans.

– Support the implementation of CBIMS electronic database management system.

– Support programme staff to develop and improve the tracking of OVCA&Y linkage to care in accordance with the UNAIDS 95-95-95 strategy

– Track and manage the flow of data from the site level

– Track and ensure all major programme indicators are being collected by all the sub-partners

Data Verification and Routine Data Quality Assessments

– Conduct on site data verification visits at the sub-partners’ sites

– Compile reports of on-site visits and develop data quality improvement plans

– Ensure that the correct source documents and tools are used at site level

– Systematically assess the implementation of the Company standardised M&E system at all sites

– Monitor and track changes in data quality across time and sites per district

– Monitor compliance to data quality improvement plan

– Conduct Routine Data Quality Assessment (RDQA)

– Conduct Site Improvement Monitoring Assessments (SIMS)

Capacity Building for Sub-Partners

– Provide on-site support and mentorship to M&E Data Capturers at sub-partner level

– Provide training and mentorship to program implementers on completion of all data collection tools

– Routinely assess the capacity of M&E staff and implement capacity building activities.

– Ensure that Programme and M&E staff are capacitated to adhere to M&E and data management requirements.

– Provide prompt feedback to the M&E Manager with regards to the training needs of the programme M&E staff

– Prepare the sub-partners for the quarterly Site Improvement Monitoring Assessments (SIMS).

Data Review and Usage

– Promotes data usage for continuous quality improvement through feedback, training, and capacity building activities at sub-partner level through structured monthly and quarterly data review meetings.

– Develop sub-partners’ staff capacity to enable them to analyse and interpret generated data on overall program quality to facilitate evidence-based decision making.

– Support the development of data usage plans to improve program quality and monitor the implementation of such plans. Data Analysis and Reporting

– Review the performance of sub-partners on a weekly and monthly basis and provide feedback to the M&E Manager on compliance to the targets.

– Complete the aggregated weekly program performance tracking tool.

Qualifications

– Degree/Diploma in Public Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Statistics or Health Information Sciences

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the OVCA&Y programmes, HIV/AIDS, and TB programmes.

– Having an M&E experience in a USAID funded Programme will be an advantage.

– Minimum of 2-3 years in any of the following software is an added advantage: CBIMS, DHIS, [URL Removed] or other access databases.

– Experience in data visualization using any of this software excel pivot table, Power BI, Tableau etc.

– Microsoft Office Package intermediate or advance experience (excel, access project management tool etc.

Desired Skills:

sofware excel pivot table

power BI

Microsoft office

communication skills.

development skill

data manageme

Programme Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

