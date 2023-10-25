Monitoring and Evaluation Officer – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg NU

Department : PEPFAR/USAID OVCA&Y Programme Employment status : Duties and Responsibilities include: M&E System and Process Development
– Ensure and monitor compliance to M&E and Data Management plans, frameworks, SOPs
– Work with Programme Management staff to develop site or programme specific M&E strengthening plans.
– Support the implementation of CBIMS electronic database management system.
– Support programme staff to develop and improve the tracking of OVCA&Y linkage to care in accordance with the UNAIDS 95-95-95 strategy
– Track and manage the flow of data from the site level
– Track and ensure all major programme indicators are being collected by all the sub-partners
Data Verification and Routine Data Quality Assessments
– Conduct on site data verification visits at the sub-partners’ sites
– Compile reports of on-site visits and develop data quality improvement plans
– Ensure that the correct source documents and tools are used at site level
– Systematically assess the implementation of the Company standardised M&E system at all sites
– Monitor and track changes in data quality across time and sites per district
– Monitor compliance to data quality improvement plan
– Conduct Routine Data Quality Assessment (RDQA)
– Conduct Site Improvement Monitoring Assessments (SIMS)
Capacity Building for Sub-Partners
– Provide on-site support and mentorship to M&E Data Capturers at sub-partner level
– Provide training and mentorship to program implementers on completion of all data collection tools
– Routinely assess the capacity of M&E staff and implement capacity building activities.
– Ensure that Programme and M&E staff are capacitated to adhere to M&E and data management requirements.
– Provide prompt feedback to the M&E Manager with regards to the training needs of the programme M&E staff
– Prepare the sub-partners for the quarterly Site Improvement Monitoring Assessments (SIMS).
Data Review and Usage
– Promotes data usage for continuous quality improvement through feedback, training, and capacity building activities at sub-partner level through structured monthly and quarterly data review meetings.
– Develop sub-partners’ staff capacity to enable them to analyse and interpret generated data on overall program quality to facilitate evidence-based decision making.
– Support the development of data usage plans to improve program quality and monitor the implementation of such plans. Data Analysis and Reporting
– Review the performance of sub-partners on a weekly and monthly basis and provide feedback to the M&E Manager on compliance to the targets.
– Complete the aggregated weekly program performance tracking tool.
Qualifications
– Degree/Diploma in Public Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Statistics or Health Information Sciences
– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the OVCA&Y programmes, HIV/AIDS, and TB programmes.
– Having an M&E experience in a USAID funded Programme will be an advantage.
– Minimum of 2-3 years in any of the following software is an added advantage: CBIMS, DHIS, [URL Removed] or other access databases.
– Experience in data visualization using any of this software excel pivot table, Power BI, Tableau etc.
– Microsoft Office Package intermediate or advance experience (excel, access project management tool etc.
Desired Skills:
- sofware excel pivot table
- power BI
- Microsoft office
- communication skills.
- development skill
- data manageme
- Programme Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree