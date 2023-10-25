Network Administrator (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

EFFECTIVELY support the server & network infrastructure of a leader in the Property Market seeking a strong technical Network Administrator to join its team. You will require a proven track record with at least 5+ years’ experience in a similar role having managed Fortinet firewalls and Cisco networking equipment. You will also preferably be CCNA or CCNP qualified and be able to troubleshoot complex networks.

DUTIES:

Maintain and troubleshoot LAN, WAN and internet network infrastructure. This includes firewall, router and switching equipment.

Configure and maintain system security.

Ensure all systems are backed up can be restored in the event of a disaster.

Problem determination and resolution.

Configure and maintain Network and Datacentre monitoring, alerting and trend analyses.

Participate as a member of the after-hours standby team.

Perform maintenance after-hours and on weekends as and when required.

Provide 3rd Level user support.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A CCNA or CCNP qualification is preferable.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience in a similar role.

Setting up and managing Cisco networking equipment.

Setting up and managing Fortinet firewalls.

Managing and troubleshooting complex networks including W-Fi and a proven track record.

Performance optimization skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to learn quickly.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Good analytical skills.

Manage time and workflow to meet service levels.

Handle stressful situations effectively.

Ability to anticipate and address problems.

Respect for a high degree of confidentiality.

Able to work well in a team and / or individually.

A hard worker.

Desire to add value.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Service orientated.

Takes initiative and is driven.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Network

Administrator

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position