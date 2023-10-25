Node.js Developer

Requirements:

3+ years experience of relevant experience

Excellent knowledge of coding in Node.js, Javascript and/or Typescript.

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Collaborate with Frontend Engineers (team) in integrating user-facing elements

Experience in microservices architecture and RESTful API services

Experience working in an English-speaking environment

Skills:

Knowledge of CI/CD practices

Understanding of frontend Javascript frameworks such as Angular, React, and Vue

Familiarity with TDD practices

Understanding of cross-browser compatibility

Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms

Nice to have:

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability

Desired Skills:

node.js

Javascript

Typescript

Software Development

Angular

React

Vue

