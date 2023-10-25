Project Manager at Intdev Internet Technologies – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 25, 2023

Purpose of the position

We are seeking a highly organised and dedicated Project Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for planning, executing and closing projects within scope, on time, and on budget. As a Project Manager, you will play a crucial role in ensuring project and delivering value to our organisation and clients.

Key Responsibilities

  • Project Planning – Define project scope, goals, and deliverables, and create a comprehensive project plan that includes tasks, timelines, and tresource allocation.
  • Team Leardership – Lead project teams, assigning responsibilities, providing guidance, and facilitating efective communication among team members.
  • Resource Management – Manage project resources including budgets, equipment, and materials, ensuring efficient utilisation.
  • Risk Management – Indentity potential project risks and develop mitigation plans to monomise project disruptions.
  • Stakeholder Commubication – Establish and maintain effective communication with project stakeholders, providing regular update on project status, progress, and any cahnges in scope
  • Quality Assurance – Ensure that project delivrable meet quality standards and client requirements.
  • Timeline Adherence – Monitor project progress against the project plan, adjusting as necessary to keep the project on schedule.
  • Issue Resolution – Address and resolve project issues and conflicts, taking a proactive approach to kep projects on track.
  • Docomentation – Maintain project documentation, including project plans, reports, and relevant records.
  • Project Closure – Complete projects by obtaining client acceptable, releasing project resources, and archiving project information.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5+ years of experience in the Telecommunications sector.
  • Proven experience as a Project Manager, demonstrating successful project completions
  • PMP or Prince2 Certification or experience beneficial
  • Proficiency in using Microsoft Office Suit applications
  • Solid understanding of project management methodologies (e.g Agile, Waterfall)
  • Profiency in project management software and tools. Zoho project experience beneficial.
  • Basic understanding of ICT Networking and industry
  • Demonstrated uptitude for problem-solving, ability to determine solutions for customer (consultative sales approach)
  • Must possess excellent verbal and written communication.
  • Must be results-orientated and able to work independently and within a team environment.
  • Strong leadership and management skills.
  • Attention to detail and organisational skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Team Management
  • Resource Management
  • Quality Control
  • MS Office Suite
  • Sales Support
  • Software Project Management
  • Good communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position