Project Manager at Intdev Internet Technologies – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose of the position

We are seeking a highly organised and dedicated Project Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for planning, executing and closing projects within scope, on time, and on budget. As a Project Manager, you will play a crucial role in ensuring project and delivering value to our organisation and clients.

Key Responsibilities

Project Planning – Define project scope, goals, and deliverables, and create a comprehensive project plan that includes tasks, timelines, and tresource allocation.

Team Leardership – Lead project teams, assigning responsibilities, providing guidance, and facilitating efective communication among team members.

Resource Management – Manage project resources including budgets, equipment, and materials, ensuring efficient utilisation.

Risk Management – Indentity potential project risks and develop mitigation plans to monomise project disruptions.

Stakeholder Commubication – Establish and maintain effective communication with project stakeholders, providing regular update on project status, progress, and any cahnges in scope

Quality Assurance – Ensure that project delivrable meet quality standards and client requirements.

Timeline Adherence – Monitor project progress against the project plan, adjusting as necessary to keep the project on schedule.

Issue Resolution – Address and resolve project issues and conflicts, taking a proactive approach to kep projects on track.

Docomentation – Maintain project documentation, including project plans, reports, and relevant records.

Project Closure – Complete projects by obtaining client acceptable, releasing project resources, and archiving project information.

Qualifications and Experience

5+ years of experience in the Telecommunications sector.

Proven experience as a Project Manager, demonstrating successful project completions

PMP or Prince2 Certification or experience beneficial

Proficiency in using Microsoft Office Suit applications

Solid understanding of project management methodologies (e.g Agile, Waterfall)

Profiency in project management software and tools. Zoho project experience beneficial.

Basic understanding of ICT Networking and industry

Demonstrated uptitude for problem-solving, ability to determine solutions for customer (consultative sales approach)

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication.

Must be results-orientated and able to work independently and within a team environment.

Strong leadership and management skills.

Attention to detail and organisational skills.

Desired Skills:

Team Management

Resource Management

Quality Control

MS Office Suite

Sales Support

Software Project Management

Good communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position