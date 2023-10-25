Project Manager at Intdev Internet Technologies

Purpose of the position
We are seeking a highly organised and dedicated Project Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for planning, executing and closing projects within scope, on time, and on budget. As a Project Manager, you will play a crucial role in ensuring project and delivering value to our organisation and clients.
Key Responsibilities
- Project Planning – Define project scope, goals, and deliverables, and create a comprehensive project plan that includes tasks, timelines, and tresource allocation.
- Team Leardership – Lead project teams, assigning responsibilities, providing guidance, and facilitating efective communication among team members.
- Resource Management – Manage project resources including budgets, equipment, and materials, ensuring efficient utilisation.
- Risk Management – Indentity potential project risks and develop mitigation plans to monomise project disruptions.
- Stakeholder Commubication – Establish and maintain effective communication with project stakeholders, providing regular update on project status, progress, and any cahnges in scope
- Quality Assurance – Ensure that project delivrable meet quality standards and client requirements.
- Timeline Adherence – Monitor project progress against the project plan, adjusting as necessary to keep the project on schedule.
- Issue Resolution – Address and resolve project issues and conflicts, taking a proactive approach to kep projects on track.
- Docomentation – Maintain project documentation, including project plans, reports, and relevant records.
- Project Closure – Complete projects by obtaining client acceptable, releasing project resources, and archiving project information.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5+ years of experience in the Telecommunications sector.
- Proven experience as a Project Manager, demonstrating successful project completions
- PMP or Prince2 Certification or experience beneficial
- Proficiency in using Microsoft Office Suit applications
- Solid understanding of project management methodologies (e.g Agile, Waterfall)
- Profiency in project management software and tools. Zoho project experience beneficial.
- Basic understanding of ICT Networking and industry
- Demonstrated uptitude for problem-solving, ability to determine solutions for customer (consultative sales approach)
- Must possess excellent verbal and written communication.
- Must be results-orientated and able to work independently and within a team environment.
- Strong leadership and management skills.
- Attention to detail and organisational skills.
Desired Skills:
- Team Management
- Resource Management
- Quality Control
- MS Office Suite
- Sales Support
- Software Project Management
- Good communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric