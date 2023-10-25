Requirements:
- 3+ years experience working as a Frontend Engineer
- Experience working with React
- Experience working in an English-speaking environment
- Experience working with UX/UI/Product designers
- Collaborate with backend developers to ensure technical feasibility
Skills:
- Familiarity with TDD practices
- Understanding of cross-browser compatibility
- Attention to detail with a good sense of design
Nice to have:
- Experience working with a modern framework like Vue, [URL Removed] or [URL Removed]
- Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability
- Experience working in a Product company
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- React
- Vue
- Next.js
- Ember.js
- Front-end Development
About The Employer:
Are you a talented React developer looking for your Dream Developer Job? OfferZen, the developer jobs marketplace, reverses the job search process. We connect developers with a vast network of top tech companies in Africa and Europe that are eager to apply to interview you!
This could be the last job posting you ever have to click on!
Why waste time applying to 100 different companies when you could build one OfferZen profile and have them come to you? You’ll also receive upfront information about the tech stack, role, and salary, so you can make an informed decision on which companies align with your preferences and career goals.
Here’s how OfferZen works:
1. Sign up for free and complete your OfferZen profile
2. Up to 2000 companies in Africa and Europe will see your profile
3. Sit back and have companies apply to interview you
4. Your personal career coach will help you with salary benchmarks, interview preparation and job offers
5. Land your dream developer job with ease!