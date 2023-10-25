React Native Developer

We’re looking for a React Native Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

The ideal person must be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep their skills and industry knowledge current.

What you’ll do:

6+ years of React Native Development experience.

Strong experience in React Query and Bootstrap or Tailwind CSS, etc.

Microservices integration experience.

Micro Front-end exposure is advantageous.

Must have extensive experience in building mobile apps.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team. Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position.

Hybrid way of work – 2 days per week onsite in Roodepoort.

Level/ years experience: Senior – 6+ years experience.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums.

A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position