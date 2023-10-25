S4/Hana Developer (DevOps) – Gauteng Pretoria

Work required:
- Projects.
- Maintenance Change Requests.
- SAP ABAP Developments.
- SAP S4/Hana Developments.
- Maintaining and optimising existing systems.
- XRAY Testing of changes.
- Update/create all relevant documentation regarding systems changes.
Minimum Requirements:
Education / Certification requirements:
- Must have ABAP Certification within ERP and/or SAP S4/HANA .
Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:
- Experience on HANA development will be advantageous.
- ALV programming.
- Interface programming (Web Services etc).
- SmartForms.
- SAP Enhancement Concept.
- Database updates.
- Function Modules.
- Batch programming.
- IDOCs.
- ABAP OOP.
- ODATA Services.
- Advanced Planning and Optimisation advantageous.
- Trouble shooting and debugging skills.
- Solution Manager.
- Familiarity with the client’s landscape will be advantageous.
- Strong Agile and DevOps experience will be advantageous.
- Confluence and JIRA experience will be advantageous.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Self-starter attitude, someone who takes initiative and can work without constant supervision.
- Deadline driven.
- Problem solving skills Analytical.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Ability to submit deliverables on time whilst meeting the required quality standards.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project and maintenance environment.
- Above board work ethics.
- Willingness to travel as required but currently not a regular requirement.
- Must be able to work office hours in the office or from home as required.
- Perform additional tasks when required from team lead.
- Find solutions to difficult problems.
- In most cases language and cultural barriers have to be overcome with the client base.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
Desired Skills:
- ALV Programming
- Interface programming (Web Services etc)
- SmartForms