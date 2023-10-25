S4/Hana Developer (DevOps) – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 25, 2023

Work required:

  • Projects.

  • Maintenance Change Requests.

  • SAP ABAP Developments.

  • SAP S4/Hana Developments.

  • Maintaining and optimising existing systems.

  • XRAY Testing of changes.

  • Update/create all relevant documentation regarding systems changes.

Minimum Requirements:

Education / Certification requirements:

  • Must have ABAP Certification within ERP and/or SAP S4/HANA .

Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:

  • Experience on HANA development will be advantageous.

  • ALV programming.

  • Interface programming (Web Services etc).

  • SmartForms.

  • SAP Enhancement Concept.

  • Database updates.

  • Function Modules.

  • Batch programming.

  • IDOCs.

  • ABAP OOP.

  • ODATA Services.

  • Advanced Planning and Optimisation advantageous.

  • Trouble shooting and debugging skills.

  • Solution Manager.

  • Familiarity with the client’s landscape will be advantageous.

  • Strong Agile and DevOps experience will be advantageous.

  • Confluence and JIRA experience will be advantageous.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Self-starter attitude, someone who takes initiative and can work without constant supervision.

  • Deadline driven.

  • Problem solving skills Analytical.

  • Ability to work under pressure.

  • Ability to submit deliverables on time whilst meeting the required quality standards.

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project and maintenance environment.

  • Above board work ethics.

  • Willingness to travel as required but currently not a regular requirement.

  • Must be able to work office hours in the office or from home as required.

  • Perform additional tasks when required from team lead.

  • Find solutions to difficult problems.

  • In most cases language and cultural barriers have to be overcome with the client base.

  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Desired Skills:

  SmartForms

