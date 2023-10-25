S4/Hana Developer (DevOps)

Work required:

Projects.

Maintenance Change Requests.

SAP ABAP Developments.

SAP S4/Hana Developments.

Maintaining and optimising existing systems.

XRAY Testing of changes.

Update/create all relevant documentation regarding systems changes.

Minimum Requirements:

Education / Certification requirements:

Must have ABAP Certification within ERP and/or SAP S4/HANA .

Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:

Experience on HANA development will be advantageous.

ALV programming.

Interface programming (Web Services etc).

SmartForms.

SAP Enhancement Concept.

Database updates.

Function Modules.

Batch programming.

IDOCs.

ABAP OOP.

ODATA Services.

Advanced Planning and Optimisation advantageous.

Trouble shooting and debugging skills.

Solution Manager.

Familiarity with the client’s landscape will be advantageous.

Strong Agile and DevOps experience will be advantageous.

Confluence and JIRA experience will be advantageous.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Self-starter attitude, someone who takes initiative and can work without constant supervision.

Deadline driven.

Problem solving skills Analytical.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to submit deliverables on time whilst meeting the required quality standards.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project and maintenance environment.

Above board work ethics.

Willingness to travel as required but currently not a regular requirement.

Must be able to work office hours in the office or from home as required.

Perform additional tasks when required from team lead.

Find solutions to difficult problems.

In most cases language and cultural barriers have to be overcome with the client base.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Desired Skills:

ALV Programming

Interface programming (Web Services etc)

SmartForms

Learn more/Apply for this position