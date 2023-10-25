Security Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a talented and proactive Security Engineer to join their Cybersecurity team. The Security Engineer will play a crucial role in ensuring the security and integrity of our organization’s information systems, networks, and data.

A Security Engineer plays a critical role in protecting an organization’s computer systems, networks, and data from security threats. To excel in this role, a Security Engineer should possess a diverse set of technical and soft skills

Desired Skills:

Cybersecurity

Cloud

Information Security

Operating Systems

Security Tools

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

