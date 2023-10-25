Senior L3 Desktop Support (Onsite) – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a Senior L3 Desktop Support with superb communication and documentation skill who is able to work in corporate environment is sought by a growing provider of cutting-edge Custom Cloud Solutions. The ideal candidate must have 5 years’ suitable work experience in a similar role including in-depth knowledge of Windows Desktop Operating Systems; solid knowledge of MacOS and iOS & Android mobile Operating Systems. You will also require experience with Group Policy and Troubleshooting; LAPS; Printing; IP; DNS; DHCP; AD, SCCM and Windows Server Remote Desktop Services (or Citrix). You will be expected onsite at a client in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.

REQUIREMENTS:

5 Years relevant work experience in a similar role.

In depth knowledge of Windows Desktop Operating Systems.

Good knowledge of MacOS.

Understanding of iOS and Android mobile Operating Systems.

Experience and knowledge of:

Group Policy and Troubleshooting

LAPS

Printing

IP

DNS

DHCP Experience in the packaging of applications for automatic deployment via AD and SCCM. Understanding and experience of SCCM and how to pull reports and deploy applications. SCCM patching experience. Conditional access experience. Windows Server Remote Desktop Services (or Citrix) experience.



Advantageous –

Understanding and experience with Windows InTune.

PowerShell scripting skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and documentation skills and be able to work in corporate environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

L3

Desktop

Learn more/Apply for this position