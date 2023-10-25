SERVICE/PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Johannesburg

Project Management /MEDICAL SERVICE MANAGER
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Professional Qualification (CA or Lawyer)
- Strong academic track record
SKILL SET AND DESIRED COMPETENCIES
– Personable and adaptable
– Analytical and strong with numbers
– Ambitious, energetic, and enthusiastic
– Bespoke quoting
– Conducting compliance reviews on new requests, including working alongside Research and Development and external parties to investigate the compliance requirements for shipment requests
– Project Management of the import of supplies for Global clinical trials.
– Co-ordinating with various internal support teams to ensure smooth and efficient service delivery.
– Flexibility and ability to present novel solutions and processes to meet a client’s need
– Comprehensive project handovers to service team once live or continued oversight
Customer Relationship Management
– Liaising with an international pool of clients and developing the relationship with clients
– Client calls to provide an overview of pre-compliance requirements
– Working closely with clients to manage their key projects
– Ensuring customer satisfaction
– Exceptional escalations
- The key role of a Service Manager is to engage with clients in the initialstages of new requests for proposals (RFPs), to thoroughly complete compliance reviews and to ultimately develop a solution for the client, andprovide them with a commercial proposal for their project. The aim of thisrole is to ensure that client’s ultimately use THE COMPANY for all of their shippingneeds. different high-value shipments
- Excellent knowledge and use of Microsoft Office Applications (i.e. Word, Excel, and Outlook]
- Excellent use of the English language, both written and verbal
- Attention to detail with the ability to prioritize tasks effectively
Combining the strength of our committed team, innovative technologies and extensive global reach we are able to offer our clients world-class services and solutions from anywhere in the world.
PLEASE SEND CV TOGETHER WITH MATRIC, ACADEMIC RESULTS
