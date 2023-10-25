SharePoint Consultant

Oct 25, 2023

Our client is looking for an experienced SharePoint Consultant with expertise in on-premises SharePoint environments and migration projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Assess and analyse the existing on-premises SharePoint environment for optimisation.
  • Provide technical support and troubleshooting for on-premises SharePoint deployments.
  • Configure and maintain SharePoint services, including SharePoint Server and related infrastructure components.
  • Collaborate with clients to understand their specific requirements and design customized solutions.
  • Lead and manage SharePoint migration projects from on-premises environments to cloud-based solutions i.e. SharePoint Online.
  • Create comprehensive migration plans, including data assessment, and content mapping.
  • Execute migration tasks, ensuring minimal downtime and data integrity during the transition.
  • Communicate technical concepts and project progress effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
  • Provide training and knowledge transfer to client teams to ensure successful adoption of the new SharePoint environment.
  • Create detailed documentation of configurations, migration processes, and best practices.
  • Advise clients on best practices for SharePoint governance, security, and compliance.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Certifications / Diploma / Degree
  • Proven experience in on-premises SharePoint architecture and administration.
  • 5+ years’ relevant experience in SharePoint migration projects, including planning, execution, and post-migration support.
  • Proficiency in PowerShell scripting for SharePoint administration and automation.
  • Familiarity with SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365, and related cloud technologies.
  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications.

Desired Skills:

  • SharePoint
  • Microsoft 365
  • PowerShell
  • SharePoint Online
  • Migration projects
  • Cloud technologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

