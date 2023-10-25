SharePoint Consultant

Our client is looking for an experienced SharePoint Consultant with expertise in on-premises SharePoint environments and migration projects.

Responsibilities:

Assess and analyse the existing on-premises SharePoint environment for optimisation.

Provide technical support and troubleshooting for on-premises SharePoint deployments.

Configure and maintain SharePoint services, including SharePoint Server and related infrastructure components.

Collaborate with clients to understand their specific requirements and design customized solutions.

Lead and manage SharePoint migration projects from on-premises environments to cloud-based solutions i.e. SharePoint Online.

Create comprehensive migration plans, including data assessment, and content mapping.

Execute migration tasks, ensuring minimal downtime and data integrity during the transition.

Communicate technical concepts and project progress effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Provide training and knowledge transfer to client teams to ensure successful adoption of the new SharePoint environment.

Create detailed documentation of configurations, migration processes, and best practices.

Advise clients on best practices for SharePoint governance, security, and compliance.

Requirements:

Relevant Certifications / Diploma / Degree

Proven experience in on-premises SharePoint architecture and administration.

5+ years’ relevant experience in SharePoint migration projects, including planning, execution, and post-migration support.

Proficiency in PowerShell scripting for SharePoint administration and automation.

Familiarity with SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365, and related cloud technologies.

Relevant Microsoft Certifications.

Desired Skills:

SharePoint

Microsoft 365

PowerShell

SharePoint Online

Migration projects

Cloud technologies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

