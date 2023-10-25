Our client is looking for an experienced SharePoint Consultant with expertise in on-premises SharePoint environments and migration projects.
Responsibilities:
- Assess and analyse the existing on-premises SharePoint environment for optimisation.
- Provide technical support and troubleshooting for on-premises SharePoint deployments.
- Configure and maintain SharePoint services, including SharePoint Server and related infrastructure components.
- Collaborate with clients to understand their specific requirements and design customized solutions.
- Lead and manage SharePoint migration projects from on-premises environments to cloud-based solutions i.e. SharePoint Online.
- Create comprehensive migration plans, including data assessment, and content mapping.
- Execute migration tasks, ensuring minimal downtime and data integrity during the transition.
- Communicate technical concepts and project progress effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Provide training and knowledge transfer to client teams to ensure successful adoption of the new SharePoint environment.
- Create detailed documentation of configurations, migration processes, and best practices.
- Advise clients on best practices for SharePoint governance, security, and compliance.
Requirements:
- Relevant Certifications / Diploma / Degree
- Proven experience in on-premises SharePoint architecture and administration.
- 5+ years’ relevant experience in SharePoint migration projects, including planning, execution, and post-migration support.
- Proficiency in PowerShell scripting for SharePoint administration and automation.
- Familiarity with SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365, and related cloud technologies.
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications.
Desired Skills:
- SharePoint
- Microsoft 365
- PowerShell
- SharePoint Online
- Migration projects
- Cloud technologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years