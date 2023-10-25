Support Engineer (Print Services) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE high-quality technical support while supporting a wide range of printer technologies predominantly HP ensuring equipment is running at optimum as the next Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its team. You will also assist with installs, maintenance, ordering of parts and configurations while travelling between customer sites and providing support to other areas of the business where required. Applicants will need Matric/Grade, an IT related Degree/Diploma with suitable HP service qualifications. You must have 3-5 years’ work experience in a similar role of which 3 years’ must be industry working experience troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of printers. You also need a solid understanding of basic networking and IP configuration, experience with 3rd party software and be able to lift & move heavy equipment.

DUTIES:

Manage and resolve assigned calls within SLA requirement.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues.

Order parts.

Administrative functions, which include closing of calls, job cards, capturing of travel and other reports.

Service multi-functional printing devices through both phone and hands-on support.

Maintain service qualifications and achieve all KPIs.

Provide remote support where applicable (Hardware and Software related).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12.

IT related tertiary qualification (Degree or Diploma).

Relevant HP service qualifications.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 years’ experience in the field in a similar role.

Understanding of basic networking and IP configuration.

Minimum of 3 years industry working experience troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of printers.

Experience with 3 rd party software.

party software. Ability to lift and move heavy equipment.

Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook).

Own reliable transport and valid Driver’s License.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong work ethic and good communication skills.

Highly skilled and proficient.

Ability to prioritise tasks efficiently and effectively.

Must be highly organised.

Good written and verbal communication

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Critical thinking and problem solving.

Time management skills with ability to meet deadlines.

Must be able to work in a team.

Adaptability.

Able to tolerate stress.

COMMENTS:

