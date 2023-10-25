Technical Lead

Technical Lead

Market-related Salary

Cape Town

The Technical Lead will play a key role in the design, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration related projects. The Technical Lead will ensure the smooth functioning of technical operations, monitor and evaluate staff progress, assist with training and recruitment, set goals, and ensure overall business satisfaction. The Technical Lead will be responsible for the architecture of company systems, ensuring maintainable and scalable solutions.

Measurable KPIs in this Role:

Application development

Compliance

• Creation of standards where required

• Maintain standards compliance

• Manage code build and release processes

• Ensure systems developers are adhering to standards

Innovation

• Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation

Systems Architecture

• Mentoring and oversight of work produced by systems developers, including reviewing code, and ensuring adherence to standards

• Mentoring and oversight of adherence to agreed architecture

• Full lifecycle application development

• Designing, coding and debugging applications in various software languages.

• Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification of code metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis

• Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

• Software modelling and simulation

• Front end graphical user interface design

• Software testing and quality assurance

Requirements

BSc Degree in computer science or relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent experience

Min 10 years experience in full lifecycle software application development

Min. 10 years experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)

Min. 10 years experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST

Min 5 years MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar

Min 5 years experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS

Min 10 years experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

Experience in Xamarin/MAUI development, Android and iOS (Advantageous)

Experience in developing web apps

Experience with Azure DevOps

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Must be able to identify problems and facilitate problem solving skills with an analytical mindset and approach

Excellent ability to multi-task between multiple projects

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – written and verbal.

Creative thinker who can provide alternatives to existing or proposed solutions

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

C#

Javascript

Microsoft Azure

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position