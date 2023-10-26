Adobe Experience Developer at Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are seeking an accomplished and dynamic individual to fill the role of a AEM Developer within our company. The ideal candidate will possess a proven track record in Development (i.e. successfully building and leading cross-functional teams while driving innovation in software engineering, commerce technology, marketing technology, and sales and service technology. This role demands a strategic thinker with exceptional leadership skills and an in-depth understanding of customer-centric technology solutions, particularly in a consulting context).

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Contribute towards the entire software development lifecycle (i.e. data modelling, analysis, technical design etc.) using Adobe Experience Manager

Provide deep knowledge expertise in Adobe Experience Manager

Assist in the conceptual and technical design using object-orientated design techniques and Adobe best practice

Assist with project planning, risk identifications and mitigation planning

Requirements/Experience/Skill

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 4 years working experience as an AEM Developer

Proficient in MS Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)

Proficient in AEM Sites (i.e. Spring, OSGI, Sling, JCR, Classic UI, Touch UI)

Experience using multiple front-end technologies (i.e. HTML, JavaScript, CSS etc.)

Experience using Agile/Waterfall methodologies

An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)

Advance development and documentation skills

Strong testing and debugging skills

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time

Personal Attributes:

Team player with the ability to work independently

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge

Meticulous with attention to detail

Resilient

Proactive

Assertive

Empathetic

Reliable

Other: comfortable to work on-site when required

Qualifications

AEM Sites, [URL Removed] Typescript, Semantic HTML, CSS Feature Hub, Microfrontend Architecture, Styled Components, Responsive Design, Accessibility Patterns, Website Performance, CSS Animations

Locations

Capetown, Midrand

