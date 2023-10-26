BCX named most valuable partner by Alibaba Cloud META

BCX received the “Most Valuable Partner” award at the Alibaba Cloud Middle East, Turkey & Africa Partner gala event.

The award was for BCX’s achievements in the field, including its commitment to promoting Alibaba Cloud solutions and products. BCX has played a pivotal role in helping businesses reimagine their cloud computing strategies through Alibaba Cloud’s offerings.

An Alibaba Cloud representative comments: “We look forward to BCX and Alibaba Cloud’s continued successful cooperation in the future and promoting the development and adoption of cloud computing in Africa.”

Reshal Seetahal, representing BCX, adds: “The award of Alibaba Cloud’s most valuable partner amongst our peers in the Middle East, Turkey & Africa is testament to the effort and commitment shown by BCX to promoting the adoption of cloud in South Africa and, importantly, into Africa as well.”