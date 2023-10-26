BI Data Analyst (Tourvest)

Our client is in search of a talented and detail-oriented BI Data Analyst to join their business intelligence team. The BI Data Analyst will play a pivotal role in gathering, analyzing, and transforming data into valuable insights, driving data-driven decision-making across the organization.
The principal objective of this role is to support the Customer Engagement Team and wider business stakeholders to analyse data and
provide timely reporting to the business and the client in relation to operational efficiency and drawing out key strategic insights to enable decision-making. Utilising Power BI capability to convert data into user friendly dashboards and information.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Educated to degree level or equivalent.
- Desirable: BA or MS in Computer Science or Information Systems
- Desirable: Business Analyst diploma, BABOK Certification, Agile Certification: Business Analyst experience (Advantageous)
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in a related field i.e. data visualization and analytics, working with businesses to shape and implement their BI strategies, improve operational functions, efficiencies and ultimate performance
- Integration and consolidation of data from multiple data sources.
- Data warehousing and data modelling.
- Internal and external stakeholder management enabling delivery of business objectives
Main Responsibilities:
- Run reports on BI Tool for the Africa Middle East Customer Base and any adhoc reports required. Where necessary covering for the Business Intelligence Data Analyst UK Europe during time of absence.
- Create detailed requirement documents for New Reports to be created by IT.
- Analyse the data produced to give insight and trend analysis to support the growth of revenue and customer satisfaction.
- Be proactive in identifying potential impacts to the business using data
- Support business cases by working with the Customer Team on how we can utilize the data we have to demonstrate our
position and measure success
- Create reports for the weekly, monthly and Qtly Governance meetings, working closely with the Customer Engagement Team
- SQL query writing, creating data structures and storage for efficient processing.
- Ensure data accuracy and integrity and investigate and raise integrity issues with IT and line manager
- Sales performance by airline/s
- Digital marketing analysis and tracking of promotional and campaign activity
Skills and Knowledge
- Good understanding and experience of MS BI Tool, used in a retail environment if applicable.
- SQL query writing, creating data structures and storage for efficient processing. Ability to develop and enhance interactive visual reports using Power BI and SQL.
- Able to assimilate new information quickly and understand business impact.
- Able to work alongside internal and external colleagues, and customer representatives.
Computer literacy:
- MS Word– must be able to write reports.
- MS BI Tool
- MS Excel – must have demonstrable skills either through certification or experience.
- MS PowerPoint – must be able to summarise data available to produce and present clear presentations.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication.
- Logical reasoning and problem solving.
Attributes
- Analytical methodical – logical thin
- Able to work with a high attention to detail.
- Delivery-oriented self-starter
- Logical reasoning problem solving
- Precise and disciplined.
Behavioral
- Results driven – to ensure that decisions made by the business fulfil strategic goals and drive the required business results.
- Well-developed time management, planning and coordinating skills.
- Creative thinker with the tenacity and drive
- Well-developed inter-personal skills and customer-oriented approach
- Effective communication skills
- Able to self-correct and be flexible / adapt to change.
- Ethical and honest
Additional information
- Location – Johannesburg
- It is expected that the incumbent will be comfortable in a routine environment and also be able to interact effectively with people across the business.. Daily interaction with the wider business will be required.
- 5 year checkable work record for referencing / CRC required
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery