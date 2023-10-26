DATA ENGINEER at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Sandown

Oct 26, 2023

  • Responsible for building the organisations data collection systems and processing pipelines.
  • Oversee infrastructure, tools and frameworks used to support the delivery of end-to-end solutions to business problems through high performing data infrastructure.
  • Responsible for expanding and optimising the organisations data and data pipeline architecture, whilst optimising data flow and collection
  • Ultimately support data initiatives.
  • Database systems (SQL and NoSQL). Data engineer must know how to manipulate database management systems (DBMS), which is a software application that provides an interface to databases for information storage and retrieval.
  • Data warehousing solutions.
  • Data APIs. Allows two applications or machines to communicate with each otherfor a specified task.
  • Understanding the basics of distributed systems.

Desired Skills:

  • Strategy
  • Manages Complexity
  • Tech Savvy
  • IT Architecture
  • Data Analysis
  • Contract Management
  • Costing and Budgeting
  • Project Management
  • Python
  • Java
  • R and Scala programming
  • ETL tools. ETL (Extract

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT Organisation
JSE Listed Company

Learn more/Apply for this position