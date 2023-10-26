DATA ENGINEER at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Sandown

- Responsible for building the organisations data collection systems and processing pipelines.
- Oversee infrastructure, tools and frameworks used to support the delivery of end-to-end solutions to business problems through high performing data infrastructure.
- Responsible for expanding and optimising the organisations data and data pipeline architecture, whilst optimising data flow and collection
- Ultimately support data initiatives.
- Database systems (SQL and NoSQL). Data engineer must know how to manipulate database management systems (DBMS), which is a software application that provides an interface to databases for information storage and retrieval.
- Data warehousing solutions.
- Data APIs. Allows two applications or machines to communicate with each otherfor a specified task.
- Understanding the basics of distributed systems.
Desired Skills:
- Strategy
- Manages Complexity
- Tech Savvy
- IT Architecture
- Data Analysis
- Contract Management
- Costing and Budgeting
- Project Management
- Python
- Java
- R and Scala programming
- ETL tools. ETL (Extract
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT Organisation
JSE Listed Company