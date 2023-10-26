HP integrates solutions, services in one partner program

HP Inc has launched HP Amplify for All, an initiative which integrates all HP solutions and services including Poly, Teradici and HyperX into the HP Amplify Program, offering one unified global platform for partner engagement.

Going live on 1 November 2023, the newly integrated partner program will also be extended to Distribution Partners. HP Amplify Distribution is the industry’s first program tailored for distributors and marks the successful implementation of the HP Amplify Program across all partner categories.

In addition, HP has revealed details for new Commercial Partner benefits effective 1 November, including the More for More rate multiplier to enhance partner compensation and Fast Lane, the industry’s first automated Marketing Development Funds (MDF) reimbursement process. The company also announced Growth Plays, a new program element to be rolled out across Commercial and Distribution Partners in May 2024.

“By leveraging our expanded portfolio and enticing new benefits, HP partners are uniquely positioned to catalyze substantial, long-lasting growth,” says Kobi Elbaz, senior vice-president and GM of the HP Global Channel Organization. “Every enhancement to the program launched today has been shaped by the invaluable feedback of our extensive partner network and we are committed to continually refining the Amplify Program to stay at the forefront of evolving industry dynamics.”

The HP Amplify Distribution program, optimised for Distribution Partners, removes complexity making it easier for distributors to take advantage of its many benefits and engage customers on a deeper level.

“Distribution Partners hold a vital position in the channel ecosystem and their capabilities have continued to evolve and expand to meet the growing needs of resellers and customers,” says Elbaz. “Based on their unique insights, we designed the Amplify Distribution program with flexibility in mind, allowing distributors with foundational capabilities to join seamlessly, while rewarding those invested in advanced capabilities to incrementally boost profitability and grow their business.”

New benefits for commercial partners

With the launch of Amplify More for More, partners who sell across the HP portfolio will provide a better customer experience and benefit from higher compensation opportunities. The new More for More rate multiplier will be provided in addition to the existing core Amplify incentives. For instance, Power Partners focused on Personal Systems can easily qualify by increasing sales of peripherals, Poly headsets and Workforce Solutions product lines.

Based on partner feedback and HP’s evolving growth strategy, the company intends to further develop the More for More program in the upcoming fiscal year, integrating additional incentive metrics to promote shared success.

Amplify Fast Lane represents a first-of-its-kind joint demand generation MDF claiming process, designed to simplify and accelerate reimbursement for eligible partners2 through an automated claims and payment procedure.

By speeding up payment turnaround time by up to 50%, the Amplify Fast Lane program addresses partner pain points and enhances the overall experience of collaborative marketing efforts. Fast Lane offers a more efficient, user-friendly MDF claim experience, enabling qualified partners to focus on optimizing demand generation initiatives rather than being bogged down in complex processes.

Starting in May 2024, all HP Amplify Commercial Partners will have access to a new specialization program built around HP’s growth categories – Amplify Growth Plays. Focused on driving opportunities and incremental partner profitability, Amplify Growth Plays enables a clear path to portfolio specialization. Combined with unique tools, capabilities and compensation elements, Amplify Growth Plays rewards partners with tailored benefits for investing in these customer-driven growth areas.

Examples of the Amplify Growth Plays launching in May 2024 include Managed Print Services, Lifecycle Services, SMB Video Collaboration Solutions, and HP Software. Upon launch, current Amplify specializations will evolve to Amplify Growth Plays.