IT Desktop Support at Quest Personel

We’re seeking Certified NQF6 or NQF7 IT Graduates for a One-Day-Only Assignment Gallagher Estate (Midrand).

MUST BE AVAILABLE ON THE 6th December 2022 from 06:30am – 7:30pm!

Completed NQF 6 IT qualification or NQF & IT qualification

No work experience required

Available 14th December 2022 from 06:30am – 7:30pm!

MUST carry own lunch

MUST be able to and from Gallagher Estate (Midrand)

Must have a CLEAR Criminal record

Desired Skills:

Graduate-level IT duties General IT Help Desk

Hardware troubleshooting

PC Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We offer remote monitoring and SLA providing unlimited remote and telephonic support for a fixed monthly fee. Outsourcing is a strategic tool that can have a powerful positive impact on your organization's focus, growth, financial stability and productivity levels, Concentrate on running your business knowing that your IT infrastructure requirements are being dealt with by highly skilled professionals at a fraction of the cost of an internal IT department.

