IT Desktop Technician at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

The Lion Match Company has an exciting permanent opportunity for an IT Desktop Technician based in their Durban Offices.
The Company
Established over 110 years ago Lion Match is an iconic South African Brand. The Lion Match Company (Pty) Ltd has developed some of South Africa’s favoritehomecare and lifestyle brands. From our iconic and nationally cherished Lion Safety Matches through to our growing range of personal grooming products, coupled with our leading home and personal-care capabilities, we have succeeded in assembling an impressive array of brand names and products. We have set ourselves to become an employer of choice in the foreseeable future.
The Opportunity
An opportunity has arisen in our Durban Offices for a suitable individual as an IT Desktop Technician to cover the service delivery to all users within the scope. In this role the incumbent will report directly to the Group Executive – Information Technology. The portfolio will suit a self-motivated, skilled, hands-on, self-disciplined, and highly energized person.
Purpose of the role
The primary purpose of the position will be providing support to end-users as well as installing and configuring computer hardware, software, printers, and associated applications. Monitoring and maintaining of site-specific applications and hardware. Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests. Providing technical support, remotely or in person, across the company via a centralized Helpdesk.
MAIN AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
- Assist end user with day to day IT related issues (Desktop and Server)
- CreateandmaintainActive Directory User Accounts
- Maintenance of the Active Directory Computer Accounts
- Support day to day applications and end user queries
- EnsureuptimeoftheIT infrastructureonsite at the respective sites (AD,Networks&associatedapplications)
- Maintaintechnicalimplementationdocumentationonexistingservicesandsystems
- PerformassistanceforNetwork&Infrastructureprojectsasneeded at the respective site,ensuringworkisdeliveredon time andtoahighquality
- Provide general supportforinfrastructureasneeded(Generallyonlyrequiredinworkinghours,butinexceptionalcircumstancessupportmayberequiredoutofhours and remotely
- Perform daily & weekly health checks on all server room equipment at the respective sites
- Maintenance of onsite IT Asset Registers
- Ensure all IT related issues are logged onto the Helpdesk System and are resolved within the specified SLA
- Escalation of IT related issues to respective team leads or 3rd party service providers
- Provide operating system upgrades to Windows OS Environments
PROVIDE TECHNICAL SERVICES AND SUPPORT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
- All Internal systems, Desktop, Networks and Server infrastructure
- Datacenter / Server Room environmental and compliance upkeep
- Microsoft related technologies: Windows Desktop & Server Operating Systems, Active Directory, MS O365, Site Applications
- End User Call logging Technologies
- Sophos Endpoint and Server Protection
- Setup of Remote access software and the support thereof
- Avaya Telephony Technologies (IPT)
- CCTV Camera Systems
- Biometrics & Security Systems
- Knowledge of various Backup Technologies
- Print Management Technologies
- Basic Networking Technologies
- Video Conferencing Technologies
SPECIFIC ATTRIBUTES
- Desktop Operating Systems (Microsoft)
- Windows Server 2003 – 2019
- LAN WAN Wi-Fi Technology & Support thereof
- Microsoft Office Technologies (All applications)
- Hardware Technologies – Repairs & Upgrades
- Experience in VOIP Technologies – Support
- Audio Visual Technologies to support boardroom environments
- Plan and prioritize projects and tasks to support the business requirements
SPECIFIC KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Computer literate – Microsoft Office (intermediate)
- Organizational skills (ability to plan, delegate and organize within defined timelines)
- Decision making skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Knowledge of and exposure to fast paced environments
- Presentation skills (Basic)
- Basic Excel & Microsoft office knowledge and application
- N +, A + and general IT Administration
- Excellent communication
- Ability to provide telephonic support and troubleshooting to end users
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant Tertiary, Diploma or Technical Qualification
- Validdriver’slicense
- Qualified candidates must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a similar role with a User Base of 250 Users
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Desktop
- Technician