IT Support Specialist

Our client in the Hardware Industry, that has an Online platform that specialises with DIY tools and more is currently looking for IT Support Specialist to oversee their Computer ERP Systems & all IT & Electronic data operations.

Position: IT Support Specialist

Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

Role Summary:

The candidate is to manage all aspects relating to software and hardware, planning, budgeting, monitoring, and reporting. The candidate is to ensure business awareness and IT training of employees.

Minimum Qualifying Criteria:

Matric or equivalent NQF4 qualification

Higher Certificate / Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

in Information Technology N+ and A+ qualifications

and Knowledge of MS Office applications

Kerridge K8 Systems experience (Essential)

experience 5 years experience with Kerridge systems

experience with 3 years experience in the Retail Industry (Hardware Retail advantageous)

experience in the (Hardware Retail advantageous) Experience using Microsoft Office 365

Valid Driver’s license and own vehicle

Character Skills Required:

Ability to handle pressure, strong leadership skills to manage projects & teams.

Problem solving skills and handling all escalated and complex management queries

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Planning, time management, and organisational skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Ability to manage business expectations

Ability to coach and mentor teams

Professional work ethics

Strong decision-making skills

Have a high level of accuracy

Roles and Responsibilities:

Kerridge (K8) System Support

Provide Daily support & solutions to Kerridge issues and inquires.

Provide level 1, 2, 3 technical support & timeously respond and mitigate system requests and incidents.

Document remedial actions taken for incidents to build a system knowledge base.

Keep track of requests and incidents for reporting purposes

Appropriately escalate and track system problems/issues

Monitor & Manage system changes & upgrades..

Proactively identify system Improvements & Implement.

Provide excellent customer service to staff with clear communication throughout the end-to-end service management process.

Provide monthly Kerridge (K8) System support reports to management.

IT support management

Respond, within SLA, to technical requests and incidents

Analyse, troubleshoot, and identify solutions to resolve requests and technical incidents

Ensure that IT requests and incidents are efficiently managed within the Service Level Agreement.

Keep track of requests and incidents for reporting purposes

Identify obsolete software and manage the software lifecycle requirements

Identify obsolete hardware and escalate appropriately

Maintaining all IT Standard Operating Procedures & implementing regular training at branches & franchises.

Assist marketing and online shop with data extractions and integration requirements when needed.

Desired Skills:

Kerridge

IT Support

Retail

Hardware

