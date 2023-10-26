Our client in the Hardware Industry, that has an Online platform that specialises with DIY tools and more is currently looking for IT Support Specialist to oversee their Computer ERP Systems & all IT & Electronic data operations.
Position: IT Support Specialist
Location: Cape Town, Western Cape
Role Summary:
The candidate is to manage all aspects relating to software and hardware, planning, budgeting, monitoring, and reporting. The candidate is to ensure business awareness and IT training of employees.
Minimum Qualifying Criteria:
- Matric or equivalent NQF4 qualification
- Higher Certificate / Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
- N+ and A+ qualifications
- Knowledge of MS Office applications
- Kerridge K8 Systems experience (Essential)
- 5 years experience with Kerridge systems
- 3 years experience in the Retail Industry (Hardware Retail advantageous)
- Experience using Microsoft Office 365
- Valid Driver’s license and own vehicle
Character Skills Required:
- Ability to handle pressure, strong leadership skills to manage projects & teams.
- Problem solving skills and handling all escalated and complex management queries
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Planning, time management, and organisational skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Ability to manage business expectations
- Ability to coach and mentor teams
- Professional work ethics
- Strong decision-making skills
- Have a high level of accuracy
Roles and Responsibilities:
Kerridge (K8) System Support
- Provide Daily support & solutions to Kerridge issues and inquires.
- Provide level 1, 2, 3 technical support & timeously respond and mitigate system requests and incidents.
- Document remedial actions taken for incidents to build a system knowledge base.
- Keep track of requests and incidents for reporting purposes
- Appropriately escalate and track system problems/issues
- Monitor & Manage system changes & upgrades..
- Proactively identify system Improvements & Implement.
- Provide excellent customer service to staff with clear communication throughout the end-to-end service management process.
- Provide monthly Kerridge (K8) System support reports to management.
- IT support management
- Respond, within SLA, to technical requests and incidents
- Analyse, troubleshoot, and identify solutions to resolve requests and technical incidents
- Ensure that IT requests and incidents are efficiently managed within the Service Level Agreement.
- Keep track of requests and incidents for reporting purposes
- Identify obsolete software and manage the software lifecycle requirements
- Identify obsolete hardware and escalate appropriately
- Maintaining all IT Standard Operating Procedures & implementing regular training at branches & franchises.
- Assist marketing and online shop with data extractions and integration requirements when needed.
Desired Skills:
- Kerridge
- IT Support
- Retail
- Hardware