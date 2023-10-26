Open Text names iOCO 2023 Partner of the Year

OpenText has named iOCO as its 2023 Partner of the Year for overall contribution to OpenText Digital Operations Management and Cybersecurity Business.

Nathalie Ing Gussmann, OpenText channel manager for cybersecurity, says the award was given for iOCO’s total license and services revenue contribution, coupled with its level of engagement with OpenText sales.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to iOCO for the pivotal role the company has played in driving partner-sourced sales leads and revenue. They have delivered exceptional levels of commitment. iOCOs consistent achievement of distribution KPIs and impressive growth in OpenText business engagement with EMEA, has been impressive,” notes Gussmann.

Rian van Greunen MD of iOCO Application Management, says the business is gratified by the award.

“This is a tremendous accolade and acknowledgement of the fact that together, OpenText and iOCO will continue to reach new heights of success well into the future.”