Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful FinTech company that works with major banks, retailers and MNO’s to find better ways to transact. They bring together committed people dedicated to delivering innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers contribute to economic growth. As a vibrant and innovative company, they deliver industry-leading expertise and technology to solve real problems every day. You will be joining a dynamic, skilled and delivery focused organisation that offers excellent opportunities for both personal and career growth. Some of the side benefits include a trendy office space, free healthy cooked lunches and regular get togethers.

Role Responsibilities:

Coordinate and lead end-to-end software and customer implementation projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within budget, and with high quality.

Cultivate strong relationships with customers, third-party providers, and internal teams (sales, engineering, product, tech ops).

Guide the team to meet delivery targets and continuously improve project processes.

Act as a customer advocate throughout the project lifecycle, contributing to industry knowledge and the organisation’s ongoing growth and success.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Hold a relevant degree.

Possess over 5 years of project management experience, with a focus on software projects, including experience in formal or corporate settings.

Background in the tech/information technology industry.

Demonstrated success in delivering projects across various teams and multiple products within a fast-paced, market-driven environment.

Strong communication and relationship management skills.

Advantageous to have Prince 2, PMP, or Agile training.

Additional advantage if experienced in the Financial Services, Payment, or Fintech industry.

