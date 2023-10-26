Scrum Master at Reverside

Job Title: Scrum Master

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Scrum Master to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside.

The ideal candidate possesses SAFE accreditation, robust project management expertise, a deep understanding of Agile methodologies, effective leadership and communication skills, adept conflict resolution abilities, strong management capabilities, familiarity with application management, outstanding stakeholder management skills, exceptional problem-solving acumen, and superb communication proficiency.

Responsibilities:

Be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology

Lead a team that ensures self-organization and the ability to make changes quickly

Ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts.

Lead multiple sprints and ensure corrective actions taken wherever appropriate

Communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages

Ensuring code quality is maintained

Desired Skills:

SAFE accredited

Scrum Master

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

