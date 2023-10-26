Scrum Master at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Scrum Master

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Scrum Master to join our dynamic IT team at Reverside.

The ideal candidate possesses SAFE accreditation, robust project management expertise, a deep understanding of Agile methodologies, effective leadership and communication skills, adept conflict resolution abilities, strong management capabilities, familiarity with application management, outstanding stakeholder management skills, exceptional problem-solving acumen, and superb communication proficiency.

Responsibilities:

  • Be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology
  • Lead a team that ensures self-organization and the ability to make changes quickly
  • Ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts.
  • Lead multiple sprints and ensure corrective actions taken wherever appropriate
  • Communicate to project manager/delivery manager about the progress as well as blockages
  • Ensuring code quality is maintained

Desired Skills:

  • SAFE accredited
  • Scrum Master
  • Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

