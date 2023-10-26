Senior Data Engineer

Our client in the financial market space is looking for an experienced Senior Data Engineer with the following skills and experience:

Agile methodology: Comfortable following a strictly agile methodology, including sprints, backlog grooming, and stand-up meetings.

Comfortable following a strictly agile methodology, including sprints, backlog grooming, and stand-up meetings. Leadership: Able to take on additional senior data engineering leadership responsibilities, such as mentoring junior engineers and leading projects.

Able to take on additional senior data engineering leadership responsibilities, such as mentoring junior engineers and leading projects. Financial industry experience: Leverages their financial industry experience to build modern, secure, and scalable solutions that meet the needs of clients and partners.

Leverages their financial industry experience to build modern, secure, and scalable solutions that meet the needs of clients and partners. Microsoft Azure: Uses and develops cost-effective, right-sized solutions and services within Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform to meet platform needs.

Uses and develops cost-effective, right-sized solutions and services within Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform to meet platform needs. Data Vault: Experience with or understanding of Data Vault modeling, architecture, and processes.

Experience with or understanding of Data Vault modeling, architecture, and processes. Data governance: Working knowledge and a good understanding of data governance and associated services, such as Purview.

Design, build, and maintain data pipelines and infrastructure to support the efficient processing, storage, and analysis of a diverse range of data types and sources.

Develop and implement data models and solutions that meet the specific needs of the finance industry.

Ensure that data pipelines and infrastructure are secure, scalable, and performant.

Work with data scientists and other stakeholders to understand their data needs and develop solutions to meet those needs.

Mentor and train junior data engineers and other team members.

Stay up-to-date on the latest data engineering technologies and trends.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data science, or a related field.

Experience: 10+ years of experience in data/technology.

Technical skills: Experience using Python and SQL.

Azure certifications: Azure Data Engineer certification or Azure DevOps Engineer certification (preferred).

Business acumen/ critical thinking

Stakeholder Commitment

Drive for Results

Leads change and innovation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-awareness and insight

Diversity and inclusiveness

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position