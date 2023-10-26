Senior Data Engineer

Our client in the financial market space is looking for an experienced Senior Data Engineer with the following skills and experience:

  • Agile methodology: Comfortable following a strictly agile methodology, including sprints, backlog grooming, and stand-up meetings.

  • Leadership: Able to take on additional senior data engineering leadership responsibilities, such as mentoring junior engineers and leading projects.

  • Financial industry experience: Leverages their financial industry experience to build modern, secure, and scalable solutions that meet the needs of clients and partners.

  • Microsoft Azure: Uses and develops cost-effective, right-sized solutions and services within Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform to meet platform needs.

  • Data Vault: Experience with or understanding of Data Vault modeling, architecture, and processes.

  • Data governance: Working knowledge and a good understanding of data governance and associated services, such as Purview.

  • Design, build, and maintain data pipelines and infrastructure to support the efficient processing, storage, and analysis of a diverse range of data types and sources.

  • Develop and implement data models and solutions that meet the specific needs of the finance industry.

  • Ensure that data pipelines and infrastructure are secure, scalable, and performant.

  • Work with data scientists and other stakeholders to understand their data needs and develop solutions to meet those needs.

  • Mentor and train junior data engineers and other team members.

  • Stay up-to-date on the latest data engineering technologies and trends.

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data science, or a related field.

  • Experience: 10+ years of experience in data/technology.

  • Technical skills: Experience using Python and SQL.

  • Azure certifications: Azure Data Engineer certification or Azure DevOps Engineer certification (preferred).

  • Business acumen/ critical thinking

  • Stakeholder Commitment

  • Drive for Results

  • Leads change and innovation

  • Collaboration

  • Impact and Influence

  • Self-awareness and insight

  • Diversity and inclusiveness

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

