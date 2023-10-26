Our client in the financial market space is looking for an experienced Senior Data Engineer with the following skills and experience:
- Agile methodology: Comfortable following a strictly agile methodology, including sprints, backlog grooming, and stand-up meetings.
- Leadership: Able to take on additional senior data engineering leadership responsibilities, such as mentoring junior engineers and leading projects.
- Financial industry experience: Leverages their financial industry experience to build modern, secure, and scalable solutions that meet the needs of clients and partners.
- Microsoft Azure: Uses and develops cost-effective, right-sized solutions and services within Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform to meet platform needs.
- Data Vault: Experience with or understanding of Data Vault modeling, architecture, and processes.
- Data governance: Working knowledge and a good understanding of data governance and associated services, such as Purview.
- Design, build, and maintain data pipelines and infrastructure to support the efficient processing, storage, and analysis of a diverse range of data types and sources.
- Develop and implement data models and solutions that meet the specific needs of the finance industry.
- Ensure that data pipelines and infrastructure are secure, scalable, and performant.
- Work with data scientists and other stakeholders to understand their data needs and develop solutions to meet those needs.
- Mentor and train junior data engineers and other team members.
- Stay up-to-date on the latest data engineering technologies and trends.
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, data science, or a related field.
- Experience: 10+ years of experience in data/technology.
- Technical skills: Experience using Python and SQL.
- Azure certifications: Azure Data Engineer certification or Azure DevOps Engineer certification (preferred).
- Business acumen/ critical thinking
- Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads change and innovation
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-awareness and insight
- Diversity and inclusiveness
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management