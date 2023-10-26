Senior Data Engineer

R 1,6 – R 1,7 million per annum (Negotiable)

Sandton

Key Financial Concern specializing in the Data Services Division has an opportunity for a Head of Data/Senior Data Engineer.

Responsibilities:

  • 10 years’ experience in Data Engineering
  • This is a Strategic role together with being Technical – You will be the Head of Data Engineering (this is not for a Manager – This role is for a Big Data Specialist)
  • Strong understanding of Azure (Ecosystem)
  • Work with structured and unstructured data
  • Experience in Python
  • Understand Infrastructure Code
  • Be comfortable following a strict Agile methodology
  • Be happy to take on additional senior data engineering leadership responsibility
  • Can leverage their financial industry experience to build a modern, secure, scalable solution that is appropriate for the clients and partners that we service
  • Make use of, and develops cost effective, right-sized solution and services within Microsoft Azure’s Cloud Platform to meet our core platform needs
  • Ideally has experience or an understanding of Data Vault modeling, architecture and processes
  • Has working experience and good understanding of data governance and associated services, like Purview

Education and Experience Required:

  • Recognized Computer or Data Sciences related degree
  • Azure Data Engineer Certification will be a benefit
  • Azure DevOps Engineer, Certification will be a benefit
  • Qualifications in Data Vault 2.0 will be advantageous
  • 10 years + working in data/technology

Ready to rise and take on such an niche opportunity? Let’s talk!

Contact Tracy du Randt [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Snr Data Engineer
  • Azure
  • SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

