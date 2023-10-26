Senior Data Engineer

R 1,6 – R 1,7 million per annum (Negotiable)

Sandton

Key Financial Concern specializing in the Data Services Division has an opportunity for a Head of Data/Senior Data Engineer.

Responsibilities:

10 years’ experience in Data Engineering

This is a Strategic role together with being Technical – You will be the Head of Data Engineering (this is not for a Manager – This role is for a Big Data Specialist)

Work with structured and unstructured data

Work with structured and unstructured data

Experience in Python

Understand Infrastructure Code

Be comfortable following a strict Agile methodology

Be happy to take on additional senior data engineering leadership responsibility

Can leverage their financial industry experience to build a modern, secure, scalable solution that is appropriate for the clients and partners that we service

Make use of, and develops cost effective, right-sized solution and services within Microsoft Azure’s Cloud Platform to meet our core platform needs

Ideally has experience or an understanding of Data Vault modeling, architecture and processes

Has working experience and good understanding of data governance and associated services, like Purview

Education and Experience Required:

Recognized Computer or Data Sciences related degree

Azure Data Engineer Certification will be a benefit

Azure DevOps Engineer, Certification will be a benefit

Qualifications in Data Vault 2.0 will be advantageous

10 years + working in data/technology

Ready to rise and take on such an niche opportunity? Let’s talk!

Contact Tracy du Randt [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Snr Data Engineer

Azure

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

