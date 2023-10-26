Senior Data Engineer at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Sandown

-
Manager of multiple Front-Line Managers in the field of Data Management
-
Data Architecture & Design
-
Acts as the organization’s authority and established expert on understanding and
using standard office equipment and standard software packages to support
business processes
- Compliance Management
- Data Control
- Data Pipeline Development & Management
- Data Intergration & Transformation
- Performance & Cost Optimisation
- Data Security & Governance
Desired Skills:
- Optimizes Work Processes
- Manages Complexity
- Tech Savvy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT Organisation
JSE Listed Company