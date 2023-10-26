Senior Data Engineer at M&M Consulting

Oct 26, 2023

  • Manager of multiple Front-Line Managers in the field of Data Management

  • Data Architecture & Design

  • Acts as the organization’s authority and established expert on understanding and

using standard office equipment and standard software packages to support
business processes

  • Compliance Management
  • Data Control
  • Data Pipeline Development & Management
  • Data Intergration & Transformation
  • Performance & Cost Optimisation
  • Data Security & Governance

Desired Skills:

  • Optimizes Work Processes
  • Manages Complexity
  • Tech Savvy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT Organisation
JSE Listed Company

