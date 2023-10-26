Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng Edenburg

Senior Data Engineer
R 1,6 – R 1,7 million per annum (Negotiable)
Sandton
Key Financial Concern specializing in the Data Services Division has an opportunity for a Head of Data/Senior Data Engineer.
Responsibilities:
- 10 years’ experience in Data Engineering
- This is a Strategic role together with being Technical – You will be the Head of Data Engineering (this is not for a Manager – This role is for a Big Data Specialist)
- Strong understanding of Azure (Ecosystem)
- Work with structured and unstructured data
- Experience in Python
- Understand Infrastructure Code
- Be comfortable following a strict Agile methodology
- Be happy to take on additional senior data engineering leadership responsibility
- Can leverage their financial industry experience to build a modern, secure, scalable solution that is appropriate for the clients and partners that we service
- Make use of, and develops cost effective, right-sized solution and services within Microsoft Azure’s Cloud Platform to meet our core platform needs
- Ideally has experience or an understanding of Data Vault modeling, architecture and processes
- Has working experience and good understanding of data governance and associated services, like Purview
Education and Experience Required:
- Recognized Computer or Data Sciences related degree
- Azure Data Engineer Certification will be a benefit
- Azure DevOps Engineer, Certification will be a benefit
- Qualifications in Data Vault 2.0 will be advantageous
- 10 years + working in data/technology
Ready to rise and take on such an niche opportunity? Let’s talk!
Contact Tracy du Randt [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Snr Data Engineer
- Azure
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree