SENIOR MOBILE DEVELOPER at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Sandown

Oct 26, 2023

  • Responsible for the programming and development of Group’sapplications
  • Supporting software.

  • Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers

  • At least 5 years of experience developing Mobile applications.

  • Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin is a nice to have)
  • Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services
  • Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles
  • Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native
  • Experienced using Android Studio
  • Good understanding of design patterns Working knowledge in cloud-native technologies is desired.
  • Security principles and standards for Mobile development
  • Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
  • Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks.
  • Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science
  • SAFe Certification
  • Android SDK
  • Java
  • Kotlin

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT Company
JSE Listed

