SENIOR MOBILE DEVELOPER at M&M Consulting

- Responsible for the programming and development of Group’sapplications
- Supporting software.
-
Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers
-
At least 5 years of experience developing Mobile applications.
- Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin is a nice to have)
- Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services
- Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles
- Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native
- Experienced using Android Studio
- Good understanding of design patterns Working knowledge in cloud-native technologies is desired.
- Security principles and standards for Mobile development
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks.
- Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science
- SAFe Certification
- Android SDK
- Java
- Kotlin
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT Company
JSE Listed