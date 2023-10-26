Senior MSSQL DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Data Analytics team is looking for an experienced Senior MS SQL DBA with a track record of over 8 years in database administration. This hybrid opportunity allows you to combine the best of both worlds, working both remotely and in our collaborative office environment. Join our team and play a key role in shaping our data infrastructure and future success.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

DBA Certifications

Experience Required:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience as a DBA , with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.

, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment. Experience working with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Work Environment:

Remote.

Physical demands:

Sitting.

Travel:

From time to time.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position