SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Sandown

- Responsible for the programming and development of Group’s applications and supporting software.
- Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers
- Minimum of 8 years’ progressive experience as a .Net Developer
- Expert-level
- Coding Skills
- Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests
- Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.
- Skill for writing reusable libraries.
Desired Skills:
- Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science
- C#
- ASP.NET Core
- .Net Framework
- ASP.NET MVC
- Web API
- Blazor
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree