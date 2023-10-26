SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at M&M Consulting

Oct 26, 2023

  • Responsible for the programming and development of Group’s applications and supporting software.
  • Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers
  • Minimum of 8 years’ progressive experience as a .Net Developer
  • Expert-level
  • Coding Skills
  • Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests
  • Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.
  • Skill for writing reusable libraries.

Desired Skills:

  • Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science
  • C#
  • ASP.NET Core
  • .Net Framework
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • Web API
  • Blazor

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

