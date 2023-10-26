Senior Software Engineer – Pretoria East – Gauteng Pretoria

  • Understand business objectives and user requirements to design, develop, test, implement, and maintain software applications

  • Develop high-quality code using .NET programming languages (C#, VB.NET) and SQL Server

  • Utilize established development tools, guidelines, and conventions including but not limited to Visual Studio, T-SQL, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

  • Perform unit testing of developed code and troubleshoot issues identified during testing

  • Collaborate with internal teams to integrate systems and resolve technical dependencies

  • Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, and estimates

  • Support existing applications and suggest improvements as needed

  • Handle multiple projects concurrently and adjust priorities as needed

  • Adhere to all company policies and procedures

  • Keep abreast of latest industry trends and best practices

  • Proactively identify and recommend areas for improvement in processes and standards

  • Write well designed. testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

  • Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices

  • Integrate data from various back-end services and databases

  • Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs

  • Create and maintain software documentation

  • Be responsible for maintaining, expanding and scaling our programs

  • Stay plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities

  • Cooperate with web designers to match visual design intent

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field

  • 5+ years professional experience as a programmer

  • Experience with big data platforms

  • Strong understanding of software development life cycle

  • Ability to work independently and with a team to meet deadlines

  • Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Preferable bi-lingual (Afrikaans and English)

  • Must have own transport

Technologies

  • PHP

  • Java script

  • HTML

  • CSS

  • SQL

  • C++

  • GIT for version control

  • Posgres

  • TSql (Transact Sequel)

  • MySql

  • GoLang

  • Python

  • Advantage will be experience in Angular version 6 and above, and Progressive web Apps

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Computer Science
  • BEng Degree
  • Golang / Angular 6

Learn more/Apply for this position