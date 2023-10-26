Senior Software Engineer – Pretoria East

- Understand business objectives and user requirements to design, develop, test, implement, and maintain software applications
- Develop high-quality code using .NET programming languages (C#, VB.NET) and SQL Server
- Utilize established development tools, guidelines, and conventions including but not limited to Visual Studio, T-SQL, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Perform unit testing of developed code and troubleshoot issues identified during testing
- Collaborate with internal teams to integrate systems and resolve technical dependencies
- Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, and estimates
- Support existing applications and suggest improvements as needed
- Handle multiple projects concurrently and adjust priorities as needed
- Adhere to all company policies and procedures
- Keep abreast of latest industry trends and best practices
- Proactively identify and recommend areas for improvement in processes and standards
- Write well designed. testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Be responsible for maintaining, expanding and scaling our programs
- Stay plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities
- Cooperate with web designers to match visual design intent
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
- 5+ years professional experience as a programmer
- Experience with big data platforms
- Strong understanding of software development life cycle
- Ability to work independently and with a team to meet deadlines
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills
- Preferable bi-lingual (Afrikaans and English)
- Must have own transport
Technologies
- PHP
- Java script
- HTML
- CSS
- SQL
- C++
- GIT for version control
- Posgres
- TSql (Transact Sequel)
- MySql
- GoLang
- Python
- Advantage will be experience in Angular version 6 and above, and Progressive web Apps
Desired Skills:
- BSc Computer Science
- BEng Degree
- Golang / Angular 6